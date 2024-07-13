IndyCar: 2024 Iowa qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Iowa Speedway is scheduled to host the first of two doubleheaders on the 2024 IndyCar schedule this weekend, with the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 scheduled to take place on Saturday night and the Hy-Vee One Step 250 scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon.
The four-turn, 0.875-mile (1.408-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval returned to the IndyCar schedule in 2022 after being left off the calendar in 2021, and like it did in 2020 since so many other races were canceled due to COVID-19-related restrictions, it hosted a doubleheader in both 2022 and 2023.
IndyCar uses a unique qualifying format for doubleheaders. For regular oval races other than the Indy 500, each driver makes a two-lap qualifying attempt, and the two-lap average speeds determine the starting lineup.
But for doubleheaders, each driver's first lap is used to determine the starting lineup for the first race, and each driver's second lap is used to determine the starting lineup for the second race.
Full Iowa starting lineup (Race 1)
1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 187.655
2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 187.526
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 186.841
4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 186.328
5th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 186.208
6th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 186.074
7th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 186.039
8th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 185.405
9th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 185.337
10th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 185.271
11th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 185.196
12th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 184.81
13th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 184.659
14th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 184.336
15th - David Malukas - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 184.151
16th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 183.749
17th - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 183.632
18th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 183.623
19th - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 183.556
20th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 183.504
21st - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 183.453
22nd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 182.763
23rd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 181.521
24th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 177.53
25th - Ed Carpenter - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 176.838
26th - Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda - 176.225
27th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 175.866
Full Iowa starting lineup (Race 2)
1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 188.248
2nd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 187.572
3rd - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 187.162
4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 186.98
5th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 186.835
6th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 186.029
7th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 185.857
8th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 185.69
9th - David Malukas - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 185.595
10th - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 185.212
11th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 185.014
12th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 184.797
13th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 184.665
14th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 184.154
15th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 184.136
16th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 183.8
17th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 183.561
18th - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 183.331
19th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 182.268
20th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 181.408
21st - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 181.069
22nd - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 181.029
23rd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 179.302
24th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 178.972
25th - Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda - 177.862
26th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 173.682
27th - Ed Carpenter - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 169.209
The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Iowa Speedway beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, July 13, and the Hy-Vee One Step 250 is set to be broadcast live on the same network beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 14. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss either race!