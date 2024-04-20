IndyCar: 2024 Long Beach qualifying updates, full starting lineup
For the first time in six weeks, an IndyCar points race is scheduled to take place this weekend, and that race is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
By Asher Fair
After a six-week championship hiatus following the 2024 IndyCar season-opening race on the streets of St. Peterburg, Florida, action is set to resume this weekend on the streets of Long Beach, California, and there is just one more scheduled off weekend from now until mid-June.
The series did run a race at Thermal Club four weeks ago, but that race was an exhibition race. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, the winner in St. Petersburg, remains the points leader heading into this Sunday afternoon's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, despite the fact that it was Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou who won at Thermal Club.
Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood is the reigning winner of this weekend's 85-lap race around the 11-turn, 1.968-mile (3.167-kilometer) temporary street circuit after taking his first pole position, dominating the race, and securing his first career win last April.
Who will prevail in round two on the 17-race schedule? Keep tabs on qualifying to see who will start where on Sunday.
IndyCar at Long Beach: Full starting lineup
1st - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
6th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
8th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
9th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
11th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
12th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
13th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
14th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
15th - Tom Blomqvist - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
16th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
17th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
18th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
19th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
20th - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
21st - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Theo Pourchaire - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
23rd - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
24th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
25th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
26th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
27th - Nolan Siegel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda
Tune in to USA Network at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 21 for the live broadcast of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach from the streets of Long Beach, California.