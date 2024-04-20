Beyond the Flag
IndyCar: 2024 Long Beach qualifying updates, full starting lineup

For the first time in six weeks, an IndyCar points race is scheduled to take place this weekend, and that race is the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

By Asher Fair

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global, Long Beach, IndyCar
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global, Long Beach, IndyCar / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
After a six-week championship hiatus following the 2024 IndyCar season-opening race on the streets of St. Peterburg, Florida, action is set to resume this weekend on the streets of Long Beach, California, and there is just one more scheduled off weekend from now until mid-June.

The series did run a race at Thermal Club four weeks ago, but that race was an exhibition race. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, the winner in St. Petersburg, remains the points leader heading into this Sunday afternoon's Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, despite the fact that it was Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou who won at Thermal Club.

Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood is the reigning winner of this weekend's 85-lap race around the 11-turn, 1.968-mile (3.167-kilometer) temporary street circuit after taking his first pole position, dominating the race, and securing his first career win last April.

Who will prevail in round two on the 17-race schedule? Keep tabs on qualifying to see who will start where on Sunday.

IndyCar at Long Beach: Full starting lineup

1st - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

6th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

7th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

8th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

9th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

10th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

11th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

12th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

13th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

14th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

15th - Tom Blomqvist - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

16th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

17th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

18th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

19th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

20th - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

21st - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Theo Pourchaire - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

23rd - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

24th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

25th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

26th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

27th - Nolan Siegel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

Group A - Advanced

Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Group B - Advanced

Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Round 2 - Advanced

Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

Firestone Fast Six Results

1st - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

3rd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda

5th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

6th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Tune in to USA Network at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 21 for the live broadcast of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach from the streets of Long Beach, California. If you have yet to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss it!

