IndyCar: 2024 Nashville qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
When the calendar flipped from 2023 to 2024, IndyCar wasn't supposed to race at Nashville Superspeedway at any point in the near future. But thanks to construction on the new Tennessee Titans stadium in downtown Nashville, the IndyCar street race that was added to the Music City had to be relocated.
The initial plan was simply for a new layout to be used from 2024, but that was not viable with the construction and ongoing plans for the AFC South venue.
As a result, for the first time since 2008, IndyCar is back at the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval, and for the first time in a decade, an oval race is set to conclude a season.
Three drivers set to compete in Sunday's 206-lap race also competed in the most recent IndyCar event at the track more than a decade and a half ago: Scott Dixon, Will Power, and Graham Rahal. Dixon, who is technically the three-time reigning winner at Nashville, is still with the Chip Ganassi Racing team with which he won at the track from 2006 to 2008.
Though it is a superspeedway race and the layout slightly resembles that of Texas Motor Speedway, which had been on the IndyCar schedule for more than two and a half decades prior to this year, the short track aero package is set to be used. And though the race is an oval race, it is still called the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
The traditional single-car qualifying format is set to be used to set the starting lineup for Sunday's race, with each driver's two-lap average speed set to determine how they pack up coming to the green flag.
IndyCar at Nashville: Full starting lineup
1st - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 201.52
2nd - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 201.352
3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 200.676
4th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 200.628
5th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 200.497
6th - David Malukas - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 200.479
7th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 200.393
8th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 200.294
9th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 200.173
10th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda - 200.104
11th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 199.713
12th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 199.634
13th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 199.592
14th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 199.471
15th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 199.146
16th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 198.897
17th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 198.885
18th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 200.23
19th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 197.318
20th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 196.218
21st - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 195.507
22nd - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 195.469
23rd - Katherine Legge - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda - 193.081
24th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 199.532
25th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 0
26th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 198.06
27th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 0
Nine-position grid penalties for Scott McLaughlin, Nolan Siegel, Alexander Rossi, and Alex Palou due to unapproved engine changes.
Tune in to NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 15 for the live broadcast of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix from Nashville Superspeedway. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou leads Team Penske's Will Power by 33 points in the championship standings.