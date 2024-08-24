IndyCar: 2024 Portland qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
After returning from the four-week break due to NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, IndyCar is now in the midst of a stretch of four races in 16 days.
Race number two of that stretch is the BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon at Portland International Raceway.
This 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.967-mile (3.166-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Portland, Oregon is the 14th of 17 races on the 2024 schedule, and it is the sixth and final road course race.
Since Portland returned to the IndyCar schedule in 2018, the race has been won from as far back as 20th place, but three of the five winners have started on the front row, including two from the pole position.
Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou, who won the 2021 race from the pole position en route to his first title, won last year's race from fifth on the grid to secure his second title.
IndyCar: Full Portland starting lineup
1st - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
5th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
6th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
7th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
8th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
9th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10th* - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
11th* - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
12th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
13th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
14th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
15th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
16th - Juri Vips - No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
17th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
18th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
19th - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
20th - Toby Sowery - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda
21st - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
22nd - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
23rd - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
24th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
25th* - David Malukas - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
26th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
27th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
28th - Jack Harvey - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
*Six-position grid penalties for Graham Rahal, Kyle Kirkwood, and David Malukas due to unapproved engine changes.
Group A - Advanced
1st - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
2nd - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
3rd - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
4th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
5th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Group B - Advanced
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
3rd - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
5th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
6th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
Round 2 - Advanced
1st - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
2nd - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
5th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
6th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Firestone Fast Six - Results
1st - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
2nd - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
3rd - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
5th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
USA Network is set to broadcast the BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland live from Portland International Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 25. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!