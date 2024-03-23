IndyCar: 2024 Thermal qualifying updates, full starting lineup
Between the 2024 season's first and second races, IndyCar is set to run an exhibition race at The Thermal Club this Sunday afternoon.
By Asher Fair
Two weeks after the 2024 IndyCar season began on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, the series is set to be back in action this Sunday, but not with one of the 17 championship races on this year's schedule.
The series is set to run an exhibition race at the 20-turn, 3.067-mile (4.936-kilometer) Thermal Club road course, which is located at a 300-acre private country club in Thermal, California. The event is designed as a "made for TV" all-star race and is officially dubbed the $1 Million Challenge.
The venue hosted the IndyCar preseason test last year, and while the event is not a points event, something the series hasn't run since 2008 at Surfers Paradise, it is set to pay the largest purse for an IndyCar race outside of the annual Indy 500.
There are set to be two eight-minute qualifying groups on Saturday to determine the starting lineups for the two heat races on Sunday. The qualifying groups were determined by a random draw on Thursday.
The heat races, which are first for the series since 2013 at Iowa Speedway, are set to either be 10 laps or 20 minutes long, whichever comes first. While laps under caution won't count toward the lap total, the time spent under caution will count against the clock.
The top six drivers from each heat race advance to the main event. The heat race winner with the faster qualifying time is set to start on the pole position, with the other five drivers who transfer from his heat lining up in the odd starting positions. The other heat race winner is set to start on the front row in second place, with the other five drivers who transfer from his heat lining up in the event starting positions.
As for the main event itself, it is a 20-lap race featuring two 10-lap sprints, with a break for fuel, tire changes, and wing adjustments scheduled in between.
IndyCar at Thermal: Qualifying
Heat race 1 lineup
1st - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
2nd - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
3rd - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
4th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
5th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
6th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
7th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
8th - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
9th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
11th - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
12th - Nolan Siegel - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
13th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
14th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Heat race 1 results
Check back for full results - Sunday
Heat race 2 lineup
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
3rd - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
4th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
5th - Tom Blomqvist - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
6th - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
7th - Alexander Rossi - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8th - Callum Ilott - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
9th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
10th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
12th - Colin Braun - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda
13th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
Heat race 2 results
Check back for full results - Sunday
IndyCar at Thermal: Full starting lineup
Check back for a full starting lineup - Sunday after heat races
