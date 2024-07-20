IndyCar: 2024 Toronto qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Sunday's Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is set to be the fourth IndyCar race in 15 days, and it is the final race on the schedule until after the Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Following this event, the open-wheel racing series is set for a much-needed four-week break.
The 11-turn, 1.786-mile (2.874-kilometer) temporary circuit on the streets of Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada has hosted IndyCar races for nearly four decades, and last year's race was won by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Christian Lundgaard.
Lundgaard started from pole position and went on to take his maiden IndyCar win, making last year's race the fourth consecutive Toronto race won by a front row starter.
The track did not host races in 2020 and 2021, so the most recent winner from a non-front row starting position is still Josef Newgarden, who won from seventh place in 2017.
Despite the fact that there have been zero on-track passes for the lead in the first three races of the hybrid era, IndyCar has yet to see a polesitter win a race since the introduction of the new technology. Will that change in The 6ix?
IndyCar at Toronto: Full starting lineup
1st - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
2nd - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
4th - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Romain Grosjean - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
6th - David Malukas - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
7th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
8th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
9th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
10th - Agustin Canapino - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
11th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
12th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
13th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
14th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
15th - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
16th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
17th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
18th - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
19th - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
20th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
21st - Toby Sowery - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda
22nd - Rinus VeeKay - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Pietro Fittipaldi - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
24th - Linus Lundqvist - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
25th - Hunter McElrea - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
26th - Theo Pourchaire - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
27th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is set to be shown live exclusively on the Peacock streaming service beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 21, making it one of two races on the 2024 IndyCar schedule for which fans will need a paid subscription of Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch.