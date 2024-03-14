IndyCar: 3 overreactions (and 3 truths) following the 2024 season opener
The 2024 IndyCar season is officially underway, with the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida getting things started on Sunday afternoon.
By Asher Fair
Overreaction: Will Power is washed up
This is more of an overreaction from the end of last season than after this year's opener.
Will Power won his second championship in 2022 with just a single win, largely thanks to eight additional podium finishes, and his 2023 season produced his worst ever championship finish as a Team Penske driver of seventh place (2010 to present).
He finished behind both of his teammates, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, in the standings, and he failed to win a race for the first time since 2007, bringing an end to the series' second longest streak (behind Scott Dixon, 19).
The 43-year-old is a driver who has recorded seven seasons of at least three wins in which he did not win the championship, so entering the 2024 season without a win since June 2022 didn't exactly make him an ideal bounce-back candidate.
But he opened up the year with a solid fourth place finish and has given nobody any reason to believe that he plans to retire before his contract expires after next year.