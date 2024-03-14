IndyCar: 3 overreactions (and 3 truths) following the 2024 season opener
The 2024 IndyCar season is officially underway, with the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida getting things started on Sunday afternoon.
By Asher Fair
Not an overreaction: The six-week break between races is absurd
The fact that we have six weeks to wait before another IndyCar championship race continues a disappointing theme over the last several seasons. Yes, I know that the Thermal Club race is scheduled for two weeks from today, but that is an exhibition race.
Given how long six weeks is, the $1 million challenge is basically a mid-offseason race, except this particular edition of the offseason concludes with drivers already having been paid points for a race. Four of the last seven seasons have seen breaks of at least four weeks between the first and second points races.
And even after the Thermal Club race, there is still a four-week wait for the Long Beach race.
The fact that this is still an issue is perplexing, though it's certainly not the only issue facing the series following a rough offseason. IndyCar needs to do a much better job capitalizing on its popularity surge, which includes its highest viewership since 2011 last year. Michael Andretti is right to criticize the current ownership.
Viewership numbers from St. Petersburg were anything but promising.