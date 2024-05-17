IndyCar: 5 drivers most likely to miss the 2024 Indy 500
By Asher Fair
For the second year in a row, there are set to be 34 drivers going for 33 spots in the Indy 500, and as we have seen in the past, Indianapolis Motor Speedway plays no favorites.
Prior to this year, four of the last six Indy 500s have featured a Bump Day, and on three of those four occasions, a full-time driver has missed out on competing in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".
Who will miss out on this year's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval?
1. Katherine Legge
Katherine Legge made an impressive return to the Indy 500 last year after a decade away, and she ended up being the highest qualifying driver of the four Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing drivers in what was a disastrous qualifying weekend for the team as a whole.
But now she is set to compete for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, which fielded the only non-Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car in last year's Bump Day session.
Legge has never qualified higher than 30th place in three Indy 500 starts, and Dale Coyne Racing don't appear to have a ton of upside heading into this year's race. Assuming Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have made even slight improvements from a year ago, it will be an even bigger mountain to climb for Legge to make it into the race this year.
With no qualifying efforts higher than 30th and just 34 cars on this year's entry list, it's hard to not include her among the five most likely to be bumped.