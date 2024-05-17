IndyCar: 5 drivers most likely to miss the 2024 Indy 500
By Asher Fair
2. Nolan Siegel
With Abel Motorsports not competing, Dale Coyne Racing have to be considered the team most likely to have one of their drivers miss out on this year's Indy 500, especially since it is believed that Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing won't be nearly as slow as they were a year ago.
Nolan Siegel did an impressive job at the Thermal Club, nearly qualifying for the 12-driver $1 Million Challenge in what was his first career IndyCar race. But in his official series debut in the points race at Long Beach, he qualified last.
It came as somewhat of a surprise when Dale Coyne Racing confirmed Siegel as the driver of the No. 18 Honda for the Indy 500, given the fact that he is set to enter race week with just one official IndyCar start to his name -- and the fact that Jack Harvey, the primary driver of the No. 18 Honda this season, was available.
Harvey also got valuable experience on Bump Day last year, bumping out then-teammate Graham Rahal after the clock hit triple zeroes with a run that nobody saw coming after his overall lack of pace earlier in the afternoon.
While Indy 500 practice week and qualifying weekend often throw us a few curveballs, it would not be surprising if the 33rd and final spot comes down to two teammates once again, this time at Dale Coyne Racing.