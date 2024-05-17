IndyCar: 5 drivers most likely to miss the 2024 Indy 500
By Asher Fair
4. Pietro Fittipaldi
What happens if Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing haven't made the necessary improvements to their superspeedway pace and they end up once again fighting just to get all of their drivers into the race?
It's hard to see Graham Rahal missing out two years in a row, and Christian Lundgaard was the strongest of the group on Bump Day last year, placing him second of four within the team. And do we really think that two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, who won this race for the team in 2020, is going to be 34th of 34 drivers on qualifying weekend?
That leaves Pietro Fittipaldi, who has not competed in an IndyCar oval race since the 2021 Indy 500. Fittipaldi has been the slowest of the team's three drivers through the first few races of the 2024 season, and his lack of oval experience makes him the driver within the team most likely to be left on the outside looking in if they haven't figured things out at the "Racing Capital of the World".
Stranger things have happened, however, like Katherine Legge topping the entire four-car team in qualifying last year, despite having not competed in an IndyCar race in a decade at the time.