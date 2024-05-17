IndyCar: 5 drivers most likely to miss the 2024 Indy 500
By Asher Fair
5. Kyffin Simpson
I struggled to pick a Chip Ganassi Racing driver as a top five possibility to miss the Indy 500, given the fact that the team have taken every pole position for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" since 2021, but rookie Kyffin Simpson is going to have his hands full on qualifying weekend in a five-car team where he is clearly the fifth driver.
Simpson has raced well through his first few IndyCar starts, gaining 11, seven, nine, and 10 spots from his starting positions in his first four starts. But his qualifying pace simply hasn't been there, as he has never outqualified more than four cars, nor has he started higher than row 12 in 23rd place.
Additionally, his pace in the April open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was not promising, even less so considering the fact that two of his teammates placed inside the top four and the other two placed inside the top 15.
Despite running 80 laps, tied for the most among all 34 participants, he finished the day 33rd on the speed chart, ahead of only Dreyer & Reinbold Racing's Ryan Hunter-Reay -- and mechanical and electrical issues were what prevented the 2014 Indy 500 winner from running more than seven laps.
Chip Ganassi Racing always field fast race cars throughout the month of May, but the decision to promote Simpson to IndyCar this season and to add a car to do so was and continues to be questioned. A DNQ for IndyCar's top team would only add to those questions.
That said, if he can simply get into the race, look for him to find a way forward, just as he has in every race of his IndyCar career thus far.
