IndyCar: 5 longshot picks to win the 2024 Indy 500
By Asher Fair
4. Conor Daly: +3500
Conor Daly is another driver who seemingly specializes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He finally got a taste of a fast race car when he drove for Andretti Autosport in 2019 and ran as high as fourth place en route to his first ever top 10 finish, and he has been fast ever since.
After being collected in a multi-car crash in 2020, he led the most laps in 2021 after starting in 19th place, only to see his chances at the win derailed by a total fluke, when Graham Rahal's flying wheel happened to make contact with his car. He was only able to rally to finish in 13th with the damage.
In 2022, Daly again found himself at the front, and he was able to finish in a career-high sixth place after starting in 18th. In 2023, he finished in eighth after starting 16th.
Daly has never started the race inside the top 10, and that probably won't change this year in his new ride with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. But the Indy 500-only team are known for bringing quality pace on race day, and their drivers are regularly able to work their way through the field.
With 2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, ironically the driver who replaced him at Ed Carpenter Racing in the middle of last season, as his teammate, the hometown hero should once again be a driver to watch.