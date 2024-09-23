IndyCar: 5 way-too-early bold predictions for the 2025 season
By Asher Fair
Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou took the lead of the IndyCar championship standings with his win at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca back in June, and while he did not win any of the nine races that were contested after that, he never looked back, and his consistency allowed him to extend his points lead en route to winning title number three since 2021.
The 27-year-old Spaniard is the series' first back-to-back champion since Dario Franchitti won three titles in a row from 2009 to 2011, also behind the wheel of the No. 10 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Ironically, Franchitti's streak was ended by Ryan Hunter-Reay, who drove the DHL-sponsored No. 28 Honda, in 2012. Palou's primary sponsor for 2024 was DHL for the first time after the logistics giant made the move to Chip Ganassi's team following the 2023 season, ending a 13-year relationship with Michael Andretti's organization.
The company, whose bright yellow and red color scheme aligns perfectly with that of the Spanish national flag, had not been to victory lane since 2018 before Palou brought them back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in May.
After a 2024 season which saw seven different multi-race winners, the most since 2019 and tied for the most in series history, what does the 2025 season have in store?
Here are five bold predictions.