IndyCar: 5 way-too-early bold predictions for the 2025 season
By Asher Fair
A.J. Foyt Enterprises wins Indy 500
A.J. Foyt Enterprises placed third in the 2023 Indy 500 with Santino Ferrucci before forming a technical alliance with Team Penske, one which ultimately played more to Team Penske's strengths at Indy in 2024. Ferrucci still managed to finish in eighth, and he finished in ninth in the championship standings, the best for a Foyt driver since 2002.
Now the team have signed David Malukas, a two-time oval podium finisher, as well for 2025. Malukas' rookie stats with Dale Coyne Racing in 2022 featured a podium finish, two other top 10 finishes, an average finish of 14th place, and a championship finish of 16th. Alex Palou's stats as a rookie with the same team in 2020 were the exact same, and he has since won three of four championships.
And believe it or not, Ferrucci actually finished three positions ahead of Palou in the championship standings when the two were teammates in 2020.
This is an incredibly stout two-car lineup, and the Indy 500 has been the organization's strongest race over the last two years. What an epic day it would be if Foyt ends up celebrating on Memorial Day Sunday in eight months.
It's also worth mentioning that only Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin led more laps than Foyt's Sting Ray Robb in the 2024 race. Newgarden won from the front row and McLaughlin started on pole.