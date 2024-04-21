IndyCar: Grand Prix of Long Beach not being broadcast on NBC
The second points race of the 2024 IndyCar season on the streets of Long Beach, California is set to be shown on USA Network as opposed to NBC.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 IndyCar season got underway six weeks ago on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and after a $1 million exhibition (non-championship) race (which was actually for $500,000) at Thermal Club four weekends ago, the series is back in California for the annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on the streets of Long Beach, California.
But while the season opener and the $1 million challenge were both shown live on NBC, this Sunday afternoon's 85-lap race around the historic 11-turn, 1.968-mile (3.167-kilometer) temporary street circuit will not be.
Sunday's crown jewel event is one of six races on the 18-race 2024 schedule (17 if you exclude the exhibition event) set to be shown on USA Network, which is the NBCUniversal-owned alternate network that took over when NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
Long Beach IndyCar race not being shown on NBC
The other five races on this year's schedule which are set to be shown live on USA Network are the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on the streets of Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, June 2; the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday, June 23; the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Saturday, August 17; the BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway on Sunday, August 25; and the second race of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, September 1.
Make note of the fact that two other races will also not be shown on NBC. IndyCar tested something new last year when they made the annual Toronto race at Exhibition Place a Peacock exclusive, meaning that fans needed to purchase a subscription to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch the race.
That race, the Honda Indy Toronto, is once again set to be a Peacock exclusive on Sunday, July 21, and IndyCar has added a second Peacock exclusive to this year's schedule, that being the first race of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 at the Milwaukee Mile on Saturday, August 31.
All other races are set to be shown live on NBC, including the 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26.
Tune in to USA Network at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 21 for the live broadcast of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach from the streets of Long Beach, California. Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood is the reigning race winner after securing his first career IndyCar victory last April. If you have not yet started a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss it!