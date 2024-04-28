IndyCar: Barber race not being broadcast on USA Network
Unlike last weekend's IndyCar race, this Sunday's race at Barber Motorsports Park will not be shown live on USA Network.
By Asher Fair
Following a six-week hiatus from championship action, IndyCar returned last weekend on the streets of Long Beach, California with the crown jewel Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach event, a race which ended up being won by Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon.
The series did race during that six-week hiatus, but that race at Thermal Club was a non-points event. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou won the $1 Million Challenge (for $500,000).
Both the race at Thermal Club five weekends ago and the official season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida two weeks prior were shown live on NBC, which is set to carry the majority of the races on this year's 18-race (17 for points) schedule.
But after the most recent race in Long Beach was shown live on USA Network instead, this Sunday afternoon's race at Barber Motorsports Park, the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, is set to be shown on NBC.
Barber IndyCar race is on NBC
This race is scheduled to be a 90-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.38-mile (3.83-kilometer) Barber natural terrain road course in Birmingham, Alabama, and it is the first of three consecutive races set to be shown on NBC. Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin is the reigning race winner.
This race is the final race before the series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the month of May. The road course race is set to be shown on NBC on Saturday, May 11, and the 108th running of the Indy 500 is set to be shown on NBC on Sunday, May 26. The next race on USA Network is scheduled to be the race on the streets of Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, June 2.
Following this weekend's race, there are 14 races remaining on this year's schedule. Seven are set to be shown on NBC, five are set to be shown on USA Network, and two (up from one last year) are set to be shown exclusively on Peacock, meaning that fans will need to purchase a subscription to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch.
McLaughlin as the favorite to win at Barber after he took the pole position on Saturday.
Tune in to NBC at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 28 for the live broadcast of the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix from Barber Motorsports Park.