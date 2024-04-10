IndyCar changes Indy 500 test schedule due to weather
Due to the potential for inclement weather at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday's portion of IndyCar's open test for the Indy 500 has been extended.
By Asher Fair
According to The Weather Channel, the forecast for this week's IndyCar open test for the 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is not all that promising.
There is a 79% chance of rain at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval on Wednesday and a 96% chance of rain on Thursday, which is when the two-day test is set to be run.
As a result of the anticipated bad weather, a few schedule adjustments have been made to Wednesday's portion of the test schedule.
Indy 500 open test schedule changes
The initial plan was for the test to begin on Wednesday with a session for veteran drivers from 11:00 a.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET. That session has been moved up to 9:05 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET, with all 34 drivers, not just the veterans, set to make install laps ahead of time at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests have been moved up from 1:00 p.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET, and they are scheduled to conclude at 1:00 p.m. ET instead of 3:00 p.m. ET. All drivers are then set to be allowed to test from 1:00 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET, rather than 3:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET.
This schedule could still see further changes, depending on the weather. Thursday's portion of the test has not yet been altered, with all drivers set to be allowed to run from 10:00 a.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET.
Last year's two-day test ended up being shortened to one day due to weather, and when the month of May rolled around, another practice session was canceled due to rain. All things considered, it's amazing that the Indy 500 has not been postponed due to inclement weather in 27 years, and it hasn't been shortened since 2007.
Exclusive coverage of this week's two-day test is set to be provided by Peacock.