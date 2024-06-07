IndyCar driver change confirmed for the rest of the 2024 season
By Asher Fair
Meyer Shank Racing have gone from a team full of ex-Team Penske drivers to a team full of ex-Arrow McLaren drivers in less than a year.
After announcing that team co-owner and former full-time driver Helio Castroneves would be taking over for struggling rookie Tom Blomqvist behind the wheel of the No. 66 Honda for the races on the streets of Detroit, Michigan and at Road America, all signs pointed to Blomqvist not returning this year.
Now the team have confirmed that David Malukas is set to drive the No. 66 Honda for the remainder of the season, joining Felix Rosenqvist as a part of their roster. Malukas is set to make his Meyer Shank Racing debut in the eighth race on the 17-race schedule at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday, June 23.
David Malukas joining Meyer Shank Racing
Malukas had been slated to compete for Arrow McLaren this year, ironically replacing Rosenqvist behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet. However, a preseason wrist injury he suffered in a mountain biking incident led to the team deciding to move on.
Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire have both driven the No. 6 Chevrolet this year, with the latter now driving it full-time.
Rosenqvist joined Meyer Shank Racing this year. He has had a strong start to the 2024 season behind the wheel of the No. 60 Honda, which Simon Pagenaud drove in 2022 and 2023 before his nasty crash at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Given the fact that it was Rosenqvist whom Malukas was set to replace at Arrow McLaren, the new driver pairing at Meyer Shank Racing is one that not many would have expected a few months ago.
With Rosenqvist and Meyer Shank Racing having both had a resurgent season thus far after struggling a year ago, Malukas' unexpected opportunity could be a great way for him to show where he stacks up following two seasons with Dale Coyne Racing and HMD Motorsports.
Malukas scored a podium finish in both 2022 and 2023, doing so at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in both years, and the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval is scheduled to host one of the season's final 10 races.
As for Blomqvist, it is expected that he will remain with Meyer Shank Racing and compete for the team in the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year.