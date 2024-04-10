IndyCar facing familiar problem ahead of Indy 500 test
Rain always tends to be an issue at Indianapolis Motor Speedway leading up to the Indy 500, and that looks to be true again ahead of the open test this week.
By Asher Fair
Indy 500 season is officially underway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week, as a two-day IndyCar open test featuring 34 of the 35 expected entries for the 108th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is scheduled to take place this Wednesday and Thursday.
Unfortunately, there is rain in the forecast at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval for both of these days.
This is nothing new, as there is usually at least one practice session for the Indy 500 that gets washed out, and it is nothing new for the April open test either. Last year's open test was shortened from two days to one as a result of inclement weather.
Indy 500 open test scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday
It's actually quite miraculous that the Indy 500 itself hasn't been postponed -- partially or completely -- since 1997, and it hasn't been shortened due to rain since 2007.
According to The Weather Channel, there is a 79% chance of rain on Wednesday and a 96% chance of rain on Thursday at the "Racing Capital of the World". As a result of the predicted inclement weather, IndyCar made a slight adjustment to the open test schedule ahead of Wednesday's session.
Veteran drivers were initially set to run from 11:00 a.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET, while the Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests were scheduled from 1:00 p.m. ET to 3:00 p.m. ET before all drivers would be allowed to take to the track from 3:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET.
Now all drivers are set to make install laps at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, and the veterans are set to run from 9:05 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET. The Rookie Orientation Program and refresher tests have been moved up to 11:00 a.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET, and all drivers are then set to be allowed to run from 1:00 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET.
This schedule, of course, remains subject to change due to weather.
Thursday's portion is still set to consist of all drivers from 10:00 a.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET. All test coverage can be streamed exclusively on Peacock.