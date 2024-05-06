IndyCar: Final possible Indy 500 entry ruled out for 2024
By Asher Fair
Last year, after missing the April open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Abel Motorsports still managed to field the No. 50 Chevrolet for the 107th running of the Indy 500, with R.C. Enerson behind the wheel. Despite Enerson being one of the favorites to miss out on the field on Bump Day, he and the team avoided qualifying drama altogether with a 10th row qualifying effort.
Before the 2024 season, Enerson and the team made clear that they were aiming to return for the 108th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.
However, as more and more time passed, it became evident that funding could becoming an issue, leading to speculation that Abel Motorsports could bring in one of a number of other drivers seeking a ride. They also missed this year's April open test.
Abel Motorsports rule out Indy 500 return
The organization recently confirmed that it would come down to Enerson, but the 27-year-old New Port Richey, Florida native was ultimately unable to secure the funding to make his third Indy 500 attempt. He also tried and failed to qualify for the race for Top Gun Racing back in 2021.
As a result, despite the team's confirmation of an Indy 500 return last month, the entry list for the Indy 500 is set with 34 cars for the second year in a row, once again guaranteeing that exactly one driver will fail to lock into the field of 33.
Even without Abel Motorsports on the entry list, this Indy 500 is set to be the fifth in the last seven years to feature a Bump Day. Three of the last four Bump Days have resulted in a full-time driver being sent home, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Graham Rahal dramatically missing out last year. Indianapolis Motor Speedway plays no favorites.
Of the 34 confirmed entries, only 33 have confirmed drivers, as Arrow McLaren are still working on their plans to fill the vacancy behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet after they released David Malukas, who suffered an offseason wrist injury and would not have been able to return in time for the event.
Indy 500 practice is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 14, and qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, with the latter featuring the Bump Day session and the fight for the pole. The race itself is set to be shown live on NBC from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26.