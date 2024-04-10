IndyCar: Last empty seat filled for the 2024 Indy 500
The only car without a confirmed IndyCar driver for the 2024 Indy 500 now has a confirmed driver for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".
By Asher Fair
There have been 34 cars on the entry list for the 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for about two months now following Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's addition of a fourth car for two-time winner Takuma Sato, but only 33 drivers had been confirmed for the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".
Dale Coyne Racing opted not to hire a full-time driver in 2024 after losing David Malukas to Arrow McLaren and Sting Ray Robb to A.J. Foyt Enterprises after the 2023 season, instead opting to have multiple drivers pilot both the No. 18 Honda and the No. 51 Honda throughout the season.
Nolan Siegel, who made his IndyCar debut in the recent exhibition race at the Thermal Club and is set to make his official series debut in the upcoming race on the streets of Long Beach, California, is set to drive the No. 18 Honda at Indianapolis next month.
But the team had held off on a confirmation regarding who would attempt to qualify the No. 51 Honda, which is fielded in partnership with Rick Ware Racing, for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.
Last open Indy 500 seat filled for 2024
On Tuesday, just one day before the start of the two-day Indy 500 open test at the track, Dale Coyne Racing announced that Katherine Legge is set to pilot the No. 51 Honda with primary sponsorship from beauty brand e.l.f.
Legge has made a total of three Indy 500 starts, including her first since 2013 last year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. She qualified in a career-high 29th place and was the only one of the team's four drivers who avoided the Last Row Shootout on Bump Day, but she was the first driver knocked out of the race, running just 41 laps before a crash.
She drove from 30th to 22nd place for Dragon Racing in her Indy 500 debut in 2012, and she drove from 33rd to 26th for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in 2013.
It is worth noting that while all confirmed Indy 500 entries now have confirmed drivers, the entry list total could still grow to 35.
Abel Motorsports are still expected to enter the No. 50 Chevrolet for the second consecutive year, which would make this year's Indy 500 the first with 35 cars on the entry list since 2021, thus ensuring that two drivers, not just one, will fail to qualify for the event. Whether or not R.C. Enerson would return as the driver remains to be seen.
The No. 50 Chevrolet is the only projected Indy 500 entry not expected to take part in this week's two-day test (Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday from 10:00 a.m. ET to 4:00 p.m. ET).
Callum Ilott is set to drive the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in place of the injured David Malukas, who is expected to return well in advance of the race itself.
Indy 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, and the race itself is set to be broadcast live on NBC from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26.