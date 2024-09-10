IndyCar: 'Food poisoning' scheme uncovered in hilarious championship twist
By Asher Fair
Three drivers can still mathematically win the 2024 IndyCar championship, but one of them needs one of the other two not to show up to the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend.
With a maximum of 54 points on offer in each IndyCar race and all drivers who compete guaranteed to score at least five, Scott McLaughlin's 50-point deficit to Alex Palou means that there is only one way the Team Penske driver can enter Sunday afternoon's race still with a chance to win this year's title.
That way involves Chip Ganassi Racing's two-time series champion not competing in Sunday's 206-lap race around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval at all.
Knowing this, it appears that McLaughlin is pulling out all the stops to try to give himself that chance.
Believe it or not, missing a season finale due to food poisoning is not unheard of in IndyCar. In 2013, E.J. Viso missed the season finale at Auto Club Speedway after eating bad oysters, and Carlos Munoz filled in for him. Viso, who was not in contention for the championship, never competed in the series again.
Apparently McLaughlin was taking notes, even back in his Australian Supercars Championship days. But Palou is not falling for the trap.
The food poisoning scheme is an escalation of an earlier joke McLaughlin made about locking Palou in a port-a-potty at the track before the race.
Some fans are wondering why IndyCar is even considering McLaughlin a championship contender, given the ongoing banter.
Team Penske's Will Power, also a two-time series champion, is the only driver who can mathematically challenge Palou if Palou competes. He trails the 27-year-old Spaniard by 33 points.
