IndyCar: Grim picture painted ahead of second Indy 500 test
The weather forecast makes it look like there will not be a second day of the Indy 500 open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week.
By Asher Fair
The Wednesday portion of the Indy 500 open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was extended by two and a half hours in anticipation of bad weather, and it ended up being shortened due to rain anyway.
Fortunately, all 34 drivers got a chance to take part in at least one of the practice sessions throughout the day at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, with a total of 1,327 laps being run throughout the morning and afternoon.
But unfortunately, it looks like a second day of the open test won't happen due to more inclement weather.
Thursday's Indy 500 test at risk
According to The Weather Channel, there is a 99% chance of rain throughout the morning, afternoon, and night at Indianapolis Motor Speedway tomorrow.
Though there is only light rain projected for Friday morning, it is highly unlikely that a second day of testing would be pushed back.
This coming weekend is one of only two off weekends remaining from now until the middle of June, and teams and drivers will be eager to prepare for next weekend's race on the streets of Long Beach, California, the second points race of the 17-race season -- and the first in over a month.
Last year, the first day of the Indy 500 open test was canceled completely due to rain, so weather-related schedule changes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway are nothing new.
Having said that, it's almost crazy to think about the fact that the Indy 500 itself hasn't been postponed since 1997, nor has it been shortened since 2007 -- and there have been some pretty grim forecasts on race day over the years.
Official Indy 500 practice is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 14. Qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. The 108th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 26, with live coverage set for NBC beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.