IndyCar: Laguna Seca race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
Just two of the 2024 IndyCar season's first eight races – seven if you don't include the exhibition race at Thermal Club – have been shown live on USA Network as opposed to NBC. A third is scheduled to take place this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
The 11-turn, 2.238-mile (3.602-kilometer) Laguna Seca natural terrain road course in Monterey, California was brought back to the IndyCar schedule in 2019, and it hosted the season finale in 2019, 2022, and 2023.
It was scheduled to do so in 2020 and 2021, but schedule changes resulting from COVID-19-related restrictions resulted in it being canceled altogether in 2020 and being shifted to the penultimate calendar slot in 2021.
Laguna Seca IndyCar race not on NBC
There are six races on USA Network's portion of the 2024 schedule, and Sunday's 95-lap race is the third.
Of the nine races remaining on this year's calendar after this weekend, four are set to be shown on NBC, including the next three, three are set to be shown on USA, and two are set to be shown exclusively on Peacock, meaning that you will need to purchase a subscription to watch.
The two Peacock exclusives – up from just one last year when IndyCar debuted the method – are scheduled to take place on the streets of Toronto, Ontario on Sunday, July 21 and at the Milwaukee Mile on Saturday, August 31.
Aside from the next three races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday, July 7 and Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, the only race remaining on NBC this year is the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, September 15.
Next year, the entire 17-race season is set to be shown live on Fox after a new media rights deal was announced by the series two weeks ago.
Tune in to USA Network this Sunday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon is the reigning race winner. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss it!