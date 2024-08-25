IndyCar: Portland race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
This Sunday afternoon's BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway is the third of five straight IndyCar races not being shown on NBC, and after the first was a Peacock exclusive on the streets of Toronto, Ontario, it is the second in a row set to be shown on USA Network.
Sunday's 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.967-mile (3.166-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Portland, Oregon is the fifth of sixth races on USA Network's portion of this year's broadcast schedule.
It is the 15th of 18 overall races (14th of 17 points races) on this year's schedule. The only other race remaining on USA Network this season is the second race of the doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, September 1.
Portland IndyCar race not being shown on NBC
NBC, which is responsible for a total of 10 of the 18 races (nine of the 17 points races) on the 2024 IndyCar schedule, has not aired a race live since the second race of the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, July 14, and it is not set to do so again until the relocated season finale at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, September 15.
Beyond this weekend, there is one race left on each of NBC and USA Network, and there is one race left exclusively on Peacock. The second Peacock exclusive is the first race of the doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile – the first IndyCar race at the historic Wisconsin oval since 2015 – on Saturday, August 31.
Portland International Raceway is scheduled to host the BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland this Sunday, August 25. The race is set to be broadcast live on USA Network beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is the reigning race winner.