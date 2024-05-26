IndyCar: The potential big winner of an Indy 500 rainout
By Asher Fair
Weather forecasts are not all that promising for Sunday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, when the 108th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled to take place.
Much has been made of the Memorial Day Double attempt that Kyle Larson is preparing for, with the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion planning to compete in the Indy 500 and then fly to Charlotte Motor Speedway to compete in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.
Just four drivers have ever attempted the Memorial Day Double, most recently Kurt Busch in 2014, and just one driver has ever run all 1,100 miles, with Tony Stewart doing so in 2001.
With Larson being a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, it makes sense that his priority is the Coca-Cola 600. The Indy 500 is scheduled to go green shortly after 12:30 p.m. ET, and the Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to go green shortly after 6:00 p.m. ET.
Logistically, Larson should not have trouble running both races. But if weather delays the Indy 500, he may need to leave Indianapolis before the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" can be completed.
Kyle Larson could benefit from a rainout
While Tony Kanaan has been ruled out as a potential replacement behind the wheel of the No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing in Nolan Siegel.
Larson admitted during Media Day on Thursday that if it rains, he hopes it rains all day Sunday, so that the entire 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval gets pushed back to Monday, causing him not to miss any of it.
Another scenario that could play to his benefit is if the race starts, is stopped due to rain, and then can't restart again on Sunday. This would allow him to leave for Charlotte without running the risk of the Indy 500 being restarted and him missing any laps before a potential Monday resumption.
Larson could then run the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, when weather doesn't look it will be nearly as big of an issue, and then return to Indianapolis to run and/or finish the Indy 500 on Monday. The races would not be run on the same day, but it would still constitute a Memorial Day Double attempt.
Note that Indianapolis Motor Speedway does not have lights.
