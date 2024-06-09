IndyCar: Road America race not being broadcast on USA Network
By Asher Fair
USA Network returned last weekend for its first IndyCar race since the crown jewel event on the streets of Long Beach, California in April, airing the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix live from the streets of Detroit, Michigan.
There are four races remaining on USA Network's schedule this IndyCar season, but this Sunday afternoon's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America is not one of them.
This race is scheduled to be a 55-lap race around the 14-turn, 4.048-mile (6.515-kilometer) Road America natural terrain road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and it is set to be shown live on NBC.
Including the exhibition race at Thermal Club, Road America is the season's eighth race, and it is the sixth set to be shown live on NBC. Beyond this weekend, there are 10 races remaining on the schedule, and just four are set to be shown on NBC.
Four others are set to be shown on USA Network, and two are set to be Peacock exclusives, meaning that fans will either need to subscribe to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch.
Those two races are the races on the streets of Toronto, Ontario on Sunday, July 21 and at the Milwaukee Mile on Saturday, August 31.
The next race on the schedule is scheduled to take place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday, June 23, and that race is set to be shown on USA Network. After that race, three straight races are set to be shown live on NBC. Those races are set to be held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday, July 7 and at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.
Beyond this three-race stretch, the only race remaining on NBC's schedule for 2024 is the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, September 15.
