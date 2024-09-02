IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin clinches under-the-radar championship

On the same day he was eliminated from one championship, Scott McLaughlin clinches another.#IndyCar oval standings



1 - Scott McLaughlin - 254 (0)

2 - Josef Newgarden - 185 (-69)

3 - Scott Dixon - 180 (-74)

4 - Pato O'Ward - 178 (-76)

5 - Santino Ferrucci - 162 (-92)