IndyCar still facing significant problem that other series aren’t?
Four months into a six-month offseason, there are still no IndyCar championship odds posted by any major sportsbooks.
By Asher Fair
The start of the 2024 IndyCar season is just under two months away, with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg set to get the 17-race campaign underway on Sunday, March 10.
But although the series is now more than four months removed from the 2023 season finale, you still cannot find IndyCar championship betting odds -- or even any Indy 500 odds -- published at any major sportsbook.
Sports betting is booming in popularity. While the general consensus may be that getting two or three sportsbook ads every commercial break during a sporting event is a bit (actually, a lot) annoying, these companies wouldn't be advertising if it wasn't paying off. There is an undeniable uptick in engagement on these platforms.
Then you have IndyCar, which is coming off of its most viewed season since 2011.
America's top open-wheel racing series is also booming, and given the recent growth of Formula 1 in the United States, it's clear that IndyCar -- which is, by all measures, a much more competitive racing series than Formula 1 -- has untapped potential and tremendous upside beyond just a 12-year viewership high.
Why are sportsbooks not taking advantage? It would be a win-win for all involved, yet the series continues to be largely ignored.
NASCAR Cup Series championship odds -- and season-opening Daytona 500 odds -- were listed the day after the 2023 season ended in November. The same was true for the Formula 1 world championship and the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. You can even find odds for Formula E and MotoGP.
Over four months into the six-month IndyCar offseason, the series continues to be neglected by sportsbooks.
UPDATE: DraftKings Sportsbook has now released odds for both the 2024 IndyCar championship and the 2024 Indy 500!
Fortunately, however, there were some positive signs during the 2023 season. Championship odds were eventually posted and updated quite regularly throughout the year. Individual race odds, on the other hand, were not nearly as available as those in other series, though they were at least posted ahead of just about every race.
Until any odds are posted, however, it's all speculation as to who the favorites are.