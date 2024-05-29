IndyCar: Surprise driver change confirmed for Detroit, Road America
By Asher Fair
Rookie Tom Blomqvist will not compete in the two upcoming IndyCar races on the streets of Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, June 2 and at Road America on Sunday, June 9.
Meyer Shank Racing have opted to put four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves behind the wheel of the No. 66 Honda in these two races.
Castroneves, who debuted for the team by winning the 2021 Indy 500, competed full-time in 2022 and 2023 but scaled back in 2024. He is now a part owner of the organization.
Helio Castroneves returns for Detroit, Road America races
It's no secret that Blomqvist, who made the first three starts of his IndyCar career with Meyer Shank Racing last season as the replacement for the injured Simon Pagenaud, has not had the start to his rookie season that he would have wanted.
The 31-year-old Briton's top finish of 15th place came in a race that initially saw him finish 17th on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida to start the year. He was promoted to 15th due to two disqualifications that were announced 45 days after the fact.
After triggering a multi-car crash on the opening lap of Sunday's Indy 500 by hitting the curb in turn one of the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilomter) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, Blomqvist finds himself tied for last place in the championship standings through five races.
Blomqvist acknowledged that the last few days have been a challenge for him. But despite the fact that Castroneves is set to replace the two-time 24 Hours of Daytona winner and former IMSA champion in the next two races, the rookie remains tied to the team.
Beyond these two races, the next race on the schedule is scheduled to take place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday, June 23. Blomqvist made one of his three starts last season at Laguna Seca and recently touched on the fact that he is looking forward to getting back there this summer.