IndyCar team still has no drivers for the 2024 season
Dale Coyne Racing still need drivers for the 2024 IndyCar season after losing both David Malukas and Sting Ray Robb.
By Asher Fair
While it hasn't been as common in recent years, Dale Coyne Racing still needing drivers as the weeks and days tick down until the start of an IndyCar season is nothing new.
All nine of the series' other 10 full-time teams have had their entire lineups solidified for quite some time, while Dale Coyne's team have announced absolutely nothing.
David Malukas spent the last two seasons driving the No. 18 Honda for the team through a partnership with his father's HMD Motorsports, but he left to replace the Meyer Shank Racing-bound Felix Rosenqvist behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren. Dale Coyne Racing's partnership with HMD Motorsports will not continue in 2024.
Ironically, Arrow McLaren also need to replace Malukas now, but only for the season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida and the exhibition race at Thermal Club. Malukas suffered a wrist injury in a mountain bike accident earlier in the offseason and is not expected to be medically cleared to return to action until early April.
Then there is Sting Ray Robb, who competed behind the wheel of the No. 51 Honda for the team as a rookie in 2023 through a partnership with Rick Ware Racing.
While the future of Dale Coyne Racing's partnership with Rick Ware Racing, which began in 2021, is uncertain, Robb's immediate future is set with A.J. Foyt Enterprises as the replacement for Benjamin Pedersen behind the wheel of the No. 55-turned-No. 41 Chevrolet.
Who will Dale Coyne Racing sign?
There are quite a few drivers who have emerged as candidates to take over from Malukas and Robb at Dale Coyne Racing in 2024, even after presumed frontrunner Danial Frost was ruled out due to his required military service in his home country of Singapore.
It appears that it is still a wide open race. It will be interesting to see how Dale Coyne Racing balance the need for funding with the desire for talent and how they try to strike that balance with youth and/or experience.
Dale Coyne Racing's two cars are still considered among the 34 confirmed entries for the 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ensuring bumping for the second year in a row, the third time in the last four years, and the fifth time in the last seven years.
The 2024 IndyCar season is scheduled to begin with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday, March 10, which is now less than two weeks away. NBC is set to broadcast the race live beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.