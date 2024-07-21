IndyCar: Toronto street race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
Of the first 11 points races on the 17-race 2024 IndyCar schedule, eight were on NBC's broadcast schedule and three were on USA Network's, though a few recent races were shifted around to CNBC at the last minute due to unforeseen circumstances.
All 11 of those races were also available on NBC's Peacock streaming service, though despite some of the late broadcast changes, none of them were shown exclusively on Peacock.
However, this Sunday afternoon's Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is not set to be shown live on either NBC or USA Network – or CNBC, for that matter.
Just like it was last year, the series' lone race north of the Canadian border is a Peacock exclusive, meaning that fans must pay for a subscription to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch.
Toronto IndyCar race the first of two on Peacock only
Unlike last year, however, this 85-lap race around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile (2.874-kilometer) temporary street circuit on the streets of Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario is not the only Peacock exclusive on the schedule.
After debuting the method in 2023, IndyCar added a second race for Peacock only, that being the first race of the doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile on Saturday, August 31.
Of the other four races remaining on this year's schedule, three are set to be shown on USA Network while just one, the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, September 15, is set to be shown on NBC.
The other three races are the races at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Saturday, August 17; Portland International Raceway on Sunday, August 25; and the second race at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, September 1.
In 2025, IndyCar is set to move from NBC to Fox, and Fox is set to air all 17 races on the schedule, plus two days of Indy 500 qualifying. The other qualifying sessions are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.
If you have not yet started a subscription of Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, be sure to do so now and don't miss this Sunday afternoon's Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto! Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Christian Lundgaard is the reigning winner of the race, scoring his first career IndyCar victory last July. Live coverage is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.