IndyCar: Two different teams need to replace the same driver
Both Dale Coyne Racing and Arrow McLaren need to find replacements for David Malukas for the 2024 IndyCar season opener.
By Asher Fair
Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver David Malukas was recently involved in a mountain biking accident which resulted in him suffering a wrist injury.
The 22-year-old underwent successful surgery to repair torn ligaments in his dislocated left wrist last week, and his stitches were scheduled to come out yesterday, but he is expected to be sidelined for six weeks following that date.
As a result, Arrow McLaren will need to find a replacement for their new driver behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet for both the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday, March 10 and the Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge (non-points race) at Thermal Club on Sunday, March 24.
Malukas is expected to be able to return for the 17-race season's second points race, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on the streets of Long Beach, California, on Sunday, April 21.
But Arrow McLaren aren't the only team needing to replace Malukas.
Malukas spent the first two seasons of his IndyCar career competing for Dale Coyne Racing through a partnership with his father's HMD Motorsports behind the wheel of the No, 18 Honda. Dale Coyne Racing have yet to announce his replacement for the 2024 season.
In fact, while the other nine teams have all completely solidified their full-time driver lineups for the upcoming season, Dale Coyne Racing have not announced drivers for either one of their two cars.
In addition to Malukas, Sting Ray Robb left the team after only one season to join A.J. Foyt Enterprises. He had driven the No. 51 Honda through a partnership with Rick Ware Racing.
Dale Coyne Racing are no strangers to waiting until close to the season opener to confirm their driver lineup, and there are several serious candidates vying for the two seats.
Malukas is replacing the Meyer Shank Racing-bound Felix Rosenqvist behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet, and Robb is replacing Benjamin Pedersen behind the wheel of the No. 55-turned-No. 41 Chevrolet.