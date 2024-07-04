Kyle Larson has landed another new teammate for 2025
By Asher Fair
Kyle Larson entered May 2024 attempting to become just the fifth driver to complete the Memorial Day Double. His goal was to compete in IndyCar's Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before flying to Charlotte Motor Speedway to compete in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.
Larson did end up competing in the Indy 500, though a rain delay at Indy delayed his arrival at Charlotte, and by the time he got there, that race was also halted due to rain. It was unable to restart, making Larson just the second driver to see a Memorial Day Double attempt conclude with an appearance in just one of the two crown jewel races.
The 2021 Cup Series champion has not yet committed to returning to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" in 2025, but he reportedly has a deal in place to do so with Arrow McLaren, as the deal he signed back in January 2023 was said to be for two years.
If he does indeed return for another shot behind the wheel of the No. 17 McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet, he is ironically set to return as the second longest tenured member of the four-car team.
Arrow McLaren confirm (another) driver change
Nolan Siegel recently took over behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet after Theo Pourchaire had been slated to finish out the season in the car, and he signed a multi-year contract. Now another driver change has been confirmed for the No. 7 Chevrolet.
After just two seasons with the team, 2016 Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi is set to be replaced by current Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Christian Lundgaard next year.
Rossi finished in a team-high fifth place in last year's Indy 500, and he finished in fourth in this year's race after qualifying in the same position, the highest starting position among all non-Team Penske drivers. His 2025 team has not been confirmed, nor has Lundgaard's replacement behind the wheel of the No. 45 Honda.
The only driver set to return to Arrow McLaren (aside from Larson) next season is Pato O'Ward, who has driven the No. 5 Chevrolet since 2020. Callum Ilott drove the No. 6 Chevrolet in this year's Indy 500, replacing the injured (and ultimately released) David Malukas.
Larson finished this year's Indy 500 in 18th place after a late pit road speeding penalty. O'Ward placed second and Ilott placed 11th.