Kyle Larson has two new teammates for 2025
By Asher Fair
Kyle Larson's Memorial Day Double attempt in May unfortunately did not feature starts in both crown jewel races. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion opted to stay at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and compete in IndyCar's rain-delayed Indy 500, making him late to Charlotte Motor Speedway for NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.
By the time he reached Charlotte, the Coca-Cola 600 had been stopped due to rain, and the decision was later made to end the race without resumption, meaning that Larson became the first driver in nearly three decades to see a Memorial Day Double attempt feature a start in just one of the two races.
But in 2025, Larson is set to try again.
Larson, who drives the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series, is once again set to pilot the No. 17 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren through a partnership with Rick Hendrick in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".
It is worth mentioning that the Coca-Cola 600 has been confirmed as his priority this time around, given the playoff waiver fiasco that transpired after he missed this year's race. 2013 Indy 500 winner and Arrow McLaren sporting director Tony Kanaan is set to unretire and drive the No. 17 Chevrolet at Indy if inclement weather means that Larson can't compete.
McLaren's lineup looks much different
Larson is set to have two new teammates in next year's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, ironically making the NASCAR driver the IndyCar team's second longest tenured driver behind two-time Indy 500 runner-up Pato O'Ward.
Nolan Siegel is set to drive the No. 6 Chevrolet full-time in 2025 after taking over from Theo Pourchaire in the middle of the 2024 season. But it was Callum Ilott who drove the car in the 2024 Indy 500 after the team needed to find a replacement for the injured David Malukas, who never actually got to compete for the team before he was released.
As for the No. 7 Chevrolet, the team have cut ties with Alexander Rossi, despite the fact that he was in contention to win the race for a second time and finished in fourth place in 2024. Christian Lundgaard is set to replace him after spending the first three-plus seasons of his career with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
O'Ward led the team with a second place finish in 2024, ahead of Rossi in fourth and Ilott in 11th. Larson, who qualified on the middle of row two in fifth, was tracking to finish just inside the top 10 ahead of Ilott before a late speeding penalty mired him back in the pack and he could only rally to place 18th.
Siegel failed to qualify for the race with Dale Coyne Racing, and Lundgaard finished in a career-high 13th place after making up 15 positions from the start. He made up a total of 39 spots in three Indy 500 attempts with Bobby Rahal's team.
Rossi has since joined Ed Carpenter Racing, and Ilott has signed with Prema Racing, a newcomer to the IndyCar grid in 2025.
The 109th running of the Indy 500 and the 66th annual Coca-Cola 600 are scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage from Charlotte Motor Speedway.