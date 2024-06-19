McLaren confirm abrupt, unexpected driver change for 2024, 2025
By Asher Fair
Prior to the 108th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Arrow McLaren announced that after Callum Ilott drove the No. 6 Chevrolet in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing", the seat would go to reigning Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Pourchaire, who made three starts prior to the Indy 500 on the streets of Long Beach, California, at Barber Motorsports Park, and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, returned for the two most recent races on the streets of Detroit, Michigan and at Road America.
However, the 20-year-old Frenchman has now been ousted by the team after recording a top finish of 10th place in Detroit.
Arrow McLaren change drivers again
Arrow McLaren have signed three-time Indy NXT race winner Nolan Siegel, who has agreed to end his pursuit of the 2024 Indy NXT championship with HMD Motorsports so that he can compete full-time in IndyCar for the remainder of the year.
Siegel is set to compete in each of the season's 10 remaining races behind the wheel of the No. 6 Chevrolet, and the deal is said to be a multi-year deal. As a result, one of the top remaining open seats for the 2025 season is now off the table.
Siegel made two starts for Dale Coyne Racing earlier in the year in the exhibition race at the Thermal Club and on the streets of Long Beach, and he also failed to qualify for the Indy 500 with the team. He most recently filled in for Agustin Canapino at Juncos Hollinger Racing during Canapino's unexpected absence at Road America.
Ironically, it was an incident involving Pourchaire and Canapino which led to Canapion's absence and Siegel's substitute appearance. Now Siegel has replaced both in a matter of a couple weeks.
The 19-year-old Palo Alto, California native had been slated to compete for Dale Coyne Racing again on the streets of Toronto, Ontario next month, but this announcement confirms that Dale Coyne's team will need to seek a new driver for that event.
Though Siegel is signed through at least 2025, there will most certainly be questions about potential out clauses in his contract if he does not perform as expected, given how quickly the team cut ties with David Malukas, who was supposed to drive the No. 6 Chevrolet full-time this year before his preseason injury, and the fact that they dropped Pourchaire after just two of his planned 12 starts to wrap up the 2024 season.
Ironically, in the same race Siegel is set to make his Arrow McLaren debut, Malukas is set to make his first start of the year with Meyer Shank Racing this coming weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, meaning that Arrow McLaren technically did not need to cut ties with Malukas after all.
The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is set to be broadcast live on USA Network beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 23. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!