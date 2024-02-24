NASCAR: 2024 Atlanta qualifying updates, full starting lineup
The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the first of its two annual trips to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the Ambetter Health 400.
By Asher Fair
The second race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the Ambetter Health 400, is scheduled to take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday afternoon.
This race is set to be the fifth race contested at the "new" Atlanta Motor Speedway, which was repaved and reconfigured following its two races in 2021.
The four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval now races much more like a superspeedway than it does a typical mile-and-a-half oval, making it more like Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway than anything else.
As a result, the 2024 season is effectively set to begin with back-to-back superspeedway races, as the Daytona 500 got things underway this past Monday afternoon/evening.
Qualifying for Sunday's 260-lap race is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. Group qualifying is not used for superspeedway races.
The fastest 10 drivers in round one advance to the round two shootout for the pole position. The qualifying order was determined by the metric/formula (full explanation here).
NASCAR at Atlanta starting lineup
1st - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
9th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
16th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
19th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
20th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
21st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
22nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
24th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
25th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
28th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Josh Williams, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31st - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32nd - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -
36th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet -
37th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Fox is set to broadcast the Ambetter Health 400 live from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 25.