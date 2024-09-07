NASCAR: 2024 Atlanta playoff qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Atlanta Motor Speedway is one of seven tracks on the four-round, 10-race 2024 NASCAR Cup Series postseason schedule which also hosted a race during the 26-race regular season, and it is scheduled to get the playoffs underway this Sunday afternoon.
Sunday's Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart is scheduled to be a 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval, which has considered a superspeedway even since its post-2021 repave.
Though Atlanta is nowhere near the size of Daytona International Speedway or Talladega Superspeedway, its status as a superspeedway means that group qualifying is not used to set the starting lineup.
The qualifying metric, which has been used by NASCAR since 2020, is used to set the qualifying order. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
The only difference between the formula now and the formula during the regular season is the fact that the playoff drivers and the non-playoff drivers are separated.
In the metric calculation, playoff drivers are only stacked up against other playoff drivers, and non-playoff drivers are only stacked up against other playoff drivers. This adjustment ensures that the non-playoff drivers slot in before the playoff drivers in the qualifying order.
NASCAR at Atlanta: Full starting lineup
1st - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
4th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
8th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
13th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
14th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
18th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
19th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
20th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21st - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22nd - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
24th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
25th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
28th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
30th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
31st - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
36th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
37th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
38th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 8. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron is the reigning race winner, though last year's race was not contested in the playoffs. Trackhouse Racing Team's Daniel Suarez won at Atlanta back in late February. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!