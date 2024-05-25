NASCAR: 2024 Coca-Cola 600 qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to host one of the crown jewel races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday night, that being the annual Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the 36-event calendar.
Sunday's endurance race, which was postponed to Monday last year due to rain, is set to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval.
With Charlotte Motor Speedway not being a superspeedway or a short oval, the regular qualifying format is set to be utilized. Each driver is set to make a single-lap attempt in the first round, and drivers are split up into two groups.
The groups, and specifically the qualifying order of each group, were determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR has used since 2020. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
The top five drivers in each group advance to the shootout for the pole position. Unlike last year, the drivers in the first group who fail to advance to the second round are set to line up on the outside row, and the drivers in the second group who fail to advance to the second round are set to line up on the inside row.
In previous years, lap times were combined from both groups, but that is no longer the case due to the potential for differences in conditions from group to group.
NASCAR at Charlotte: Full Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup
1st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
8th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
13th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
14th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
17th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
18th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
19th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
20th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
24th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
25th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
29th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
31st - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32nd - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
33rd - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
37th - B.J. McLeod, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
38th - Ty Dillon, No. 50 Team Amerivet Chevrolet -
39th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
40th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 26. Team Penske's Ryan Blaney is the reigning race winner.