NASCAR: 2024 COTA qualifying updates, full starting lineup
The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the first of five road/street course races on the 2024 schedule this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.
By Asher Fair
There are only five road or street course races on the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the lowest total since 2020, and the first of those five races (first of four road course races) is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
While Sunday's 68-lap EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) Austin, Texas road course is not an oval race, group qualifying is stil set to be used to determine the starting lineup.
There isn't really a qualifying order, per se, like there is for an oval race, since the drivers in each group are allowed on track whenever during their allotted time. The two qualifying groups were determined after the results of the most recent race at Bristol Motor Speedway, using the usual qualifying metric.
However, the qualifying/advancing format is the same. The fastest five drivers in both groups advance to the 10-driver shootout for the pole position.
New for this year, the drivers in the first group who do not advance are set to line up on the outside row, and the drivers in the second group who do not advance are set to line up on the inside row; the qualifying times are not combined like they had been in previous years.
NASCAR at COTA: Full starting lineup
1st - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
7th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
11th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
12th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
14th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
15th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
20th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
21st - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23rd - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
24th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
25th - Kamui Kobayashi, No. 50 23XI Racing Toyota
26th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
27th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
29th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
31st - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33rd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
36th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
37th - Timmy Hill, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
38th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
39th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Tune in to Fox at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 24 for the live broadcast of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from COTA.