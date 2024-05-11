NASCAR: 2024 Darlington qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Sunday afternoon's Goodyear 400 is the first of two races at Darlington Raceway on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
Unlike in previous seasons, when the "Lady in Black" hosted a playoff race, the two races on this year's scheduled for the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval in Darlington, South Carolina are both regular season races.
Sunday's 293-lap race is 74 laps shorter than the Southern 500 crown jewel race, which occupies the regular season finale slot on this year's schedule. The Goodyear 400 marks the halfway point of the 26-race regular season.
With Darlington not being a superspeedway or a short track, each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt in the opening round, and drivers are set to be split up into two groups. The groups and qualifying order were determined by a four-variable metric which NASCAR came up with back in 2020. More on that formula can be found here.
The fastest five drivers in both groups advance to the second round, where they each make an additional one-lap qualifying attempt to battle for the pole position.
There has been a major rule change to qualifying since NASCAR's most recent visit to Darlington last season. All drivers who don't advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row while all drivers who don't advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row.
The lap times from both groups are no longer combined. The change was made to account for the potential differences in conditions from group to group.
NASCAR at Darlington: Full starting lineup
1st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
4th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
10th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
18th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
20th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
21st - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
26th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
29th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
30th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
32nd - Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
34th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
36th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
FanDuel Sportsbook lists Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson as the favorite to win the Goodyear 400. Full odds can be found here.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
The Goodyear 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Darlington Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron is the reigning race winner, though teammate Kyle Larson is the most recent winner at the track from last September.