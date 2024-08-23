NASCAR: 2024 Daytona qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Daytona International Speedway no longer hosts the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale like it did in each of the last four years, but it could still go a long way toward determining the complexion of the 16-driver field for the upcoming four-round, 10-race postseason.
The 160-lap Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is the penultimate race on the 26-race regular season calendar, and it is the fourth superspeedway race of the regular season.
It is the only superspeedway to appear twice in the regular season, as Daytona also hosted the season-opening Daytona 500 back in February. Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted a race in February, and Talladega Superspeedway hosted one in April. Both Atlanta and Talladega are on the playoff schedule as well.
With Daytona being a superspeedway, group qualifying will not be used to determine the starting lineup. NASCAR is still set to use a single-car qualifying session, with the qualifying order determined by a four-variable metric NASCAR introduced in 2020. A full explanation of that formula can be found here.
The fastest 10 drivers in the first round are slated to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.
NASCAR at Daytona: Full starting lineup
1st - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
2nd - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
7th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
9th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
13th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
14th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
15th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
19th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
21st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
23rd - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
25th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
26th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
28th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29th - Parker Retzlaff, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
36th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
38th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
39th - Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
40th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
NBC is set to broadcast the Coke Zero Sugar 400 live from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 24. RFK Racing's Chris Buescher is the reigning race winner.