NASCAR: 2024 Dover qualifying updates, full starting lineup
Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to host its lone race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon.
By Asher Fair
After the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, NASCAR reduced the annual race count for Dover Motor Speedway from two to one. This year's race, the Wurth 400, is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon, and it is the 11th of 36 races on the schedule.
This race is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware.
Because the track is considered a short track, all drivers are set to get two qualifying laps in Saturday's single-car qualifying session instead of just one, with the faster of those two laps counting as an official qualifying time.
Because the track is not a superspeedway, group qualifying is set to be used. The two groups -- and more specifically, the qualifying order -- were determined by the four-variable metric NASCAR introduced in 2020. A full explanation of that formula can be found here.
NASCAR at Dover: Full starting lineup
1st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
12th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
14th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
15th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
17th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
18th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
19th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
23rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
25th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
29th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
32nd - Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is listed as the favorite to win at Dover, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which is offering fans a $150 bonus just for betting $5 on anybody, win or lose.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Wurth 400 from Dover Motor Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 28. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!