Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR: 2024 Gateway qualifying updates, full starting lineup

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is scheduled to host its annual NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday afternoon.

By Asher Fair

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, NASCAR
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, NASCAR / Jeff Curry/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway was added to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2022, and it is set to host its third annual Cup Series race this weekend.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter is scheduled to be a 240-lap race around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval.

Because the track is not a superspeedway, group qualifying is set to be utilized, and because it is not a short track, each driver is set to get one qualifying lap, not two. The order was determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR came up with back in 2020. The full formula can be found here.

The fastest five drivers in each group are set to advance to the shootout for the pole position. Unlike previous years, the drivers who don't advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row, and the drivers who don't advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row.

This change was implemented in 2024 just to ensure that one group doesn't gain an advantage due to the conditions. Previously, all speeds (outside of the top five in each group) were combined to set the starting lineup.

NASCAR at Gateway: Full starting lineup

1st - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

13th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

17th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

22nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

25th - Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

26th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

27th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

28th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

29th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

30th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

31st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

32nd - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

33rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

dark. Next. NASCAR manufacturer's struggles being 'sensationalized'?. NASCAR manufacturer's struggles being 'sensationalized'?

The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 2. If you have not yet had the chance to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss it!

feed

Home/NASCAR Cup Series