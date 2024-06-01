NASCAR: 2024 Gateway qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway was added to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2022, and it is set to host its third annual Cup Series race this weekend.
The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter is scheduled to be a 240-lap race around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) Madison, Illinois oval.
Because the track is not a superspeedway, group qualifying is set to be utilized, and because it is not a short track, each driver is set to get one qualifying lap, not two. The order was determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR came up with back in 2020. The full formula can be found here.
The fastest five drivers in each group are set to advance to the shootout for the pole position. Unlike previous years, the drivers who don't advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row, and the drivers who don't advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row.
This change was implemented in 2024 just to ensure that one group doesn't gain an advantage due to the conditions. Previously, all speeds (outside of the top five in each group) were combined to set the starting lineup.
NASCAR at Gateway: Full starting lineup
1st - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
13th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
17th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
22nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
25th - Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
27th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
28th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
30th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
31st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
32nd - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 2. If you have not yet had the chance to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss it!