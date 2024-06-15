NASCAR: 2024 Iowa qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Iowa Speedway is no stranger to hosting NASCAR races, but never in its nearly two-decade history has it hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race.
That is set to change this weekend.
For the first time ever, the four-turn, 0.875-mile (1.408-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval is slated to host NASCAR's top level, with the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol scheduled to be a 350-lap race.
Because Iowa Speedway is considered a short track, each driver is set to make a two-lap qualifying run in Saturday's single-car qualifying session, with the faster of the two laps being the one that counts.
The drivers are split up into two groups, with the groups (and the order of each group) determined by the qualifying metric that NASCAR has now used for the last five seasons. A full rundown of that formula can be found here.
The fastest five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round to battle for the pole position. The drivers who don't advance out of the first group are set to start the race on the outside row, while the drivers who don't advance out of the second group are set to start the race on the inside row.
NASCAR at Iowa: Full starting lineup
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
14th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
18th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
19th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
20th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
22nd - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23rd - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
26th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
28th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
29th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
30th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31st - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
35th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
36th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Tune in to USA Network at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 16 for the live broadcast of the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol from Iowa Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!