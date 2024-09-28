NASCAR: 2024 Kansas playoff qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The first round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is in the books, and Kansas Speedway is scheduled to get the round of 12 underway this Sunday afternoon with the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET.
Kansas Speedway is the lone intermediate track on the round of 12 schedule, with the 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval set to precede "wild card" races at Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval to conclude the quarterfinal round.
With Kansas being a traditional track, group qualifying is set to be used for Saturday's single-car sessions. Groups, and the qualifying orders of each, were determined by the four-variable qualifying formula, which is explained in more detail here.
The 12 remaining championship contenders are not factored into the metric until all other drivers are slotted into their respective groups, ensuring that they qualify at the end of the line and that there are six in each group. The fastest five drivers, playoff drivers or not, from each group then advance to the second round.
Unlike when NASCAR visited Kansas back in May, the second round is now group-based as well following a June rule change. In short, qualifying with the second fastest speed doesn't necessarily guarantee you a front row starting spot.
NASCAR at Kansas: Full starting lineup
Check back for a full starting lineup
Group A
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Group A - Advanced
Group B
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Group B - Advanced
The Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET is set to be shown live on USA Network from Kansas Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 29. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick won this race last year, but Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson won at Kansas back in May, holding off RFK Racing's Chris Buescher in what was the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.