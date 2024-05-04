NASCAR: 2024 Kansas qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The first of the NASCAR Cup Series' two annual trips to Kansas Speedway is scheduled for this weekend, with the AdventHealth 400 set to take place on Sunday afternoon.
This race is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval, and qualifying is set to be conducted in the usual manner.
The drivers were split up into two groups since Kansas Speedway is not a superspeedway, and the order was determined by a four-variable metric which NASCAR initially came up with to set the starting lineups in the absence of qualifying back in 2020. A full rundown of that formula can be found here.
Since Kansas Speedway is not a short track, each driver is set to get one timed lap in the first round of the single-car session. The top five drivers in each group are set to advance to the shootout for the pole position, where the same format is utilized.
Unlike last year, when all speeds from the opening round were combined to determined where all those who did not advance would line up, the drivers who fail to advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row while the drivers who fail to advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row.
NASCAR at Kansas: Full starting lineup
1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
3rd - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
8th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
13th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
18th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20th - Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
24th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
27th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
28th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
31st - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
32nd - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33rd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
35th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37th - Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
38th - Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
DraftKings Sportsbook lists Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson as the favorite to win at Kansas. Full odds can be found here.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 5. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!