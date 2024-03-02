NASCAR: 2024 Las Vegas qualifying updates, full starting lineup
The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the first of its two annual trips to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the Pennzoil 400.
By Asher Fair
Back-to-back superspeedway/drafting races at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway, respectively, opened up the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a much more traditional mile-and-a-half oval (compared to the repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway), is scheduled to host this Sunday afternoon's race.
The Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval. Hendrick Motorsports have won the last three March races at the track, with William Byron being the reigning winner.
Kyle Larson, the 2021 winner, also won the playoff race there last year and is thus the most recent winner at the venue. Alex Bowman won in March 2022.
With the Pennzoil 400 not being a superspeedway race like the season's first two races, NASCAR is set to use a group qualifying format to set the starting lineup.
The qualifying order for the two groups was determined by the metric/formula (full explanation here), and the fastest five drivers in each group advance to the 10-driver shootout for the pole position.
NASCAR as Las Vegas: Full starting lineup
1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
7th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
13th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
14th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -
15th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
16th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
17th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
19th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
21st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
26th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
29th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
30th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
31st - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32nd - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
33rd - Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
37th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Fox is set to broadcast the Pennzoil 400 live from Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 3. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action!