NASCAR: 2024 Martinsville qualifying updates, full starting lineup
The first of two races at Martinsville Speedway on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.
By Asher Fair
Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host the first of its two annual NASCAR Cup Series races this Sunday afternoon. The Cook Out 400 is the eighth of 36 races on the 2024 schedule, and it is the first points race set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 as opposed to regular Fox.
This race is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia. With Martinsville Speedway being a short track, a group qualifying format is set to be utilized, and each driver is set to get two timed laps as opposed to one during the single-car session.
The groups -- and more specifically, the qualifying order -- were determined by the qualifying metric NASCAR introduced four years ago, initially designed to set the starting lineups whenever there is an absence of qualifying. A full rundown of that formula can be found here.
The fastest five drivers in each of the two groups advance to the second round to battle for the pole position. Marking a slight change from last year, the rest of the drivers from the first group are set to start on the outside row, and the rest of the drivers from the second group are set to start on the inside row.
NASCAR at Martinsville: Full starting lineup
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
7th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
10th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
12th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
13th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
14th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
15th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
20th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
22nd - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
24th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
31st - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32nd - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Josh Williams, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
37th - David Starr, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin as the favorite to win Sunday's race.
The Cook Out 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7.