Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR: 2024 Martinsville qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The first of two races at Martinsville Speedway on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.

By Asher Fair

Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR
Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR / Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host the first of its two annual NASCAR Cup Series races this Sunday afternoon. The Cook Out 400 is the eighth of 36 races on the 2024 schedule, and it is the first points race set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 as opposed to regular Fox.

This race is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia. With Martinsville Speedway being a short track, a group qualifying format is set to be utilized, and each driver is set to get two timed laps as opposed to one during the single-car session.

The groups -- and more specifically, the qualifying order -- were determined by the qualifying metric NASCAR introduced four years ago, initially designed to set the starting lineups whenever there is an absence of qualifying. A full rundown of that formula can be found here.

The fastest five drivers in each of the two groups advance to the second round to battle for the pole position. Marking a slight change from last year, the rest of the drivers from the first group are set to start on the outside row, and the rest of the drivers from the second group are set to start on the inside row.

NASCAR at Martinsville: Full starting lineup

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

7th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

12th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

13th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

14th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

15th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

20th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

22nd - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

23rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

24th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

28th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

31st - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32nd - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Josh Williams, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

34th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

37th - David Starr, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

FanDuel Sportsbook, which is offering fans a $200 bonus for placing any winning $5 bet, lists Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin as the favorite to win Sunday's race.

Next. NASCAR: The unexpected offseason gamble that is clearly paying off. NASCAR: The unexpected offseason gamble that is clearly paying off. dark

The Cook Out 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!

feed

Home/NASCAR Cup Series